Normani has had many false starts towards her debut album, but it seems like her long-awaited project could finally arrive this year — hopefully, that is. She’s spoken about the album on multiple occasions, including during a recent interview with Ciara. There, Normani confirmed the album is “almost done” and explained why it’s taken so long. “Coming out of a girl group, there was a lot that I had to figure out about myself and fears that I had to deal with head-on,” she said. “When you give your baby out to the world, which is our music, that’s the deepest part of me.”

While we’ll have to continue waiting for more on Normani’s debut album, we can enjoy a new single from her. She returns today with “Fair,” a vulnerable single that’s quite different from her previous release, “Wild Side” with Cardi B. On it, Normani struggles to pick up the pieces after a past relationship she was in comes to an end. “Is it fair that you moved on? / ‘Cause I swear that I haven’t,” she sings before later adding, “Hearts didn’t break down the middlе / Tell me how did that happen?”

Prior to the song’s release, Normani explained the inspiration behind her new single. “This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments,” she said. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected.”

You can press play on the new song in the video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.