The last time Normani released new music, it was a recharged version of “Wild Side” remixed by Kaytranada this past November. It gave new dance floor energy to the track which features Cardi B on the original version. And now since the new year arrived, Normani has been teasing the heck out of her next single, “Fair,” as she gears up for the eventual release of her debut album.

She’s called the track “genre-bending” and given us previews of her singing it a cappella and listening to it in her car stereo. Today, she just shared a beautifully-styled photo of her lying naked on a couch, and explained the inspiration behind the track in the Instagram caption:

“this song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. i am really forcing myself to let go here. this is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying 🖤 i adore you guys to the moon and back. ohhhh and believe me the uptempo shit is coming lmaooo”

As if she couldn’t stoke the fire of “Fair” anymore, she also shared the cover art for the song, which is set to arrive on Friday and will surely raise the stakes for her album.

