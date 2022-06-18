Detroit rapper Obie Trice — a former artist on Eminem’s Shady Records — was arrested on Thursday on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone, according to The Detroit News. He was booked into Oakland County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond for the misdemeanor charge, punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail, or both.

Obie Trice — real name, no gimmicks — was best known for his debut album Cheers, along with appearances on albums by D12, Eminem, and on the 8 Mile soundtrack. The lead single from Cheers, “Got Some Teeth,” peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100. Trice left Shady Records in 2008 over concerns that his music wasn’t being promoted as much as other signees’ (a concern that future Shady artists would also share over a decade later), and he continued to release mixtapes and albums independently.

In December 2019, Trice was arrested for shooting his girlfriend’s son during an argument when the 18-year-old jumped between Trice and his mother. Obie was charged with a misdemeanor and spent 90 days in Oakland County Jail.

Last year, Eminem explained what it takes to get signed to Shady Records, saying, “Obviously we want anyone who signs with Shady to succeed. But first and foremost we’ve always focused on the raw talent and ability of the artist as an MC. We’ve always been pretty clear on that being the main thing we look for: high level fundamental skills and mechanics are definitely the priority.”