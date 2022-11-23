Following the death of his Migos bandmate, Takeoff, earlier this month, Offset has taken to Instagram to share another tribute to the late rapper.

In his post, Offset shared an image of his cousin, smiling while dressed in a blue suit, matching suspenders, and gold chains.

“Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” he said in the post’s caption.

This is the second tribute Offset has shared since Takeoff’s death. Earlier this month, after Takeoff’s funeral, Offset wrote on Instagram, saying, “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Takeoff’s other Migos bandmate, Quavo, with whom Takeoff had just released a joint album called Only Built For Infinity Links, also shared a tribute to Takeoff on Instagram after his funeral. He recalled that he didn’t like calling Takeoff his nephew, despite the face that he was his sister’s son.

“…you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form,” Quavo said. making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true.”