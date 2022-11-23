takeoff offset 2021 wireless festival
Getty Image
Music

Offset Shared Another Touching Tribute To Takeoff That’s Simple But Heartbreaking

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Following the death of his Migos bandmate, Takeoff, earlier this month, Offset has taken to Instagram to share another tribute to the late rapper.

In his post, Offset shared an image of his cousin, smiling while dressed in a blue suit, matching suspenders, and gold chains.

“Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” he said in the post’s caption.

This is the second tribute Offset has shared since Takeoff’s death. Earlier this month, after Takeoff’s funeral, Offset wrote on Instagram, saying, “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Takeoff’s other Migos bandmate, Quavo, with whom Takeoff had just released a joint album called Only Built For Infinity Links, also shared a tribute to Takeoff on Instagram after his funeral. He recalled that he didn’t like calling Takeoff his nephew, despite the face that he was his sister’s son.

“…you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form,” Quavo said. making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
×