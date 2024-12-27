OG Maco has died at age 32 after being hospitalized for a gunshot wound for the past two weeks. TMZ reports the rapper was surrounded by family and friends in a Los Angeles hospital when he passed; he’d been in a coma since being admitted on December 12. TMZ also reports that while doctors had tried to scan Maco’s brain, scans were disrupted by a number of toxins in the rapper’s system.

Rumors of Maco’s death circulated online on December 13 after he was admitted to the hospital, but those rumors were refuted by statements from his manager and family via his social media accounts. His neighbors had reportedly called emergency services after hearing a gunshot; police responding to the call had found the rapper unconscious with a wound to the head. It was apparently self-inflicted.

OG Maco had risen to prominence in 2014 thanks to his debut single, “U Guessed It,” which earned him a label deal with Quality Control Music and the adoration of the Atlanta trap rap scene. However, after what he felt was a lack of support from the label, and negative response to follow-up songs and projects from fans, Maco became disillusioned with the music industry. In 2016, he’d suffered a near fatal car crash which damaged his right eye, and in 2019, he was diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria that scarred his face.

