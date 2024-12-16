OG Maco’s family has released a statement asking fans and media to respect the “U Guessed It” rapper’s privacy following his recent hospitalization. The family posted the statement on Instagram to counter the rumors that have circulated online since Maco’s injury was reported on Friday (December 13). While a recent update from Maco’s manager refuted speculation that the rapper had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the new statement confirms that OG Maco is currently in “critical but stable condition” after surgery, and implores fans to only trust news from the family via Maco’s official social media accounts. You can read the full statement below.

We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight.

At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM.

Please note, all official updates regarding OG Maco’s health will come directly from his official social media accounts. This will be the only source for valid information.

We thank you for your understanding, support, and continued prayers during this difficult time.

TMZ first reported that Maco had been hospitalized after an apparent suicide attempt on Friday. A neighbor called the police to Maco’s home, reporting the sound of a gunshot. Entering his home, officers found Maco non-responsive and called for an ambulance.