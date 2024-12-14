Trap rap pioneer OG Maco (real name Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr.) is fighting for his life after an alleged suicide attempt. Today (December 14), the “U Guessed It” rapper’s longtime friend and manager Poppa Perc has provided fans with an update regarding his medical condition.

In a brief post on Instagram (viewable here), Perc informed supporters of Maco’s now updated status. “We all wanna thank you for praying 🙏for OG Maco,” he wrote. “He’s still fighting. He’s in a more stable condition, and it’s better than what he was two nights ago.”

He went on to say when further news would be shared with him and the family. “We won’t know too much until Monday for now please keep praying 🙏🙏,” he said.

Yesterday (December 13), Perc slammed the platform Say Cheese after they falsely reported OG Maco died as a result of his injuries. “Say Cheese is capping right now,” he wrote in his Instagram stories. “Maco is still in ICU.”

Shortly after, Perc spoke about the matter with AllHipHop. “He’s still on life support, still fighting,” she said. “They are doing multiple tests on his brain and trying to let the swelling go down a bit, let his head heal a little bit, so they can do a procedure. Only immediate family is allowed at the hospital, but we’ve been getting updates.”