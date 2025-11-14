Olivia Dean just finished a run of tour dates supporting Sabrina Carpenter, a pretty good gig! Next year, she’ll be taking charge, as today (November 14), she announced her own tour, in support of her album The Art Of Loving.

The North American Shows will have Dean on the road next July and August, and she’s playing major venues like Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting November 18 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the Spotify pre-sale on November 11 at 10 a.m. local time and local pre-sales on November 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The public on-sale begins November 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Dean previously said of her new album, “I don’t think this is a cynical thing to say but I don’t think love is just magic that happens to you, I think you’ve got to put the time in, it’s a craft, it’s like playing an instrument or any other skill… I’m a romantic, hopelessly hopelessly. And I suppose I’m trying to just bring a little bit of love, and loving, back into your life.”

Find Dean’s upcoming tour dates below.