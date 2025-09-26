Olivia Dean has been a rising star over the past few years. Her 2023 debut album Messy charted highly in her native UK and she ought to have a more international impact with her new project out today (September 26), The Art Of Loving; Some Sabrina Carpenter fans will likely perk their ears up when they hear Dean performing live as an opener on some upcoming Carpenter tour dates.

To mark the album’s release, Dean has shared a video for “So Easy (To Fall In Love),” a breezy tune that sees Dean flaunting her romantic self-worth.

In a statement, Dean says of the album, “I don’t think this is a cynical thing to say but I don’t think love is just magic that happens to you, I think you’ve got to put the time in, it’s a craft, it’s like playing an instrument or any other skill… I’m a romantic, hopelessly hopelessly. And I suppose I’m trying to just bring a little bit of love, and loving, back into your life.”

Watch the “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” video above. Below, find the The Art Of Loving art and tracklist, along with Dean’s upcoming tour dates.