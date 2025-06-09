When it comes to contemporary pop stars, Olivia Rodrigo is as rock-adjacent as they come. Her hits have more electric guitar than synths and she’s clearly an appreciator of rock history, too, which she displayed at the Governors Ball festival this past weekend.

Towards the end of her main set, she delivered a cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” and she was joined by David Byrne himself. Byrne mostly took the reigns on the song, with Rodrigo singing some parts and otherwise appearing to have an awesome time sharing the stage with a legend. Between that and not accidentally asking siblings to kiss each other, the set went well.

That was the only cover and surprise appearance of Rodrigo’s 19-song set. Aside from Byrne’s cameo, Rodrigo performed a balance of songs from her two albums, Sour and Guts.

Check out the performance above and find Rodrigo’s setlist below (via setlist.fm).