Olivia Rodrigo is a tireless advocate for reproductive rights. The “Get Him Back” singer donated $2 million from Guts World Tour ticket sales to non-profits supporting women and girls around the world, and she launched the Fund 4 Good initiative to “champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

On Thursday, Rodrigo was presented with the Catalyst Of Change Award at Planned Parenthood’s Spring Into Action Gala. When accepting the honor, she said the “greatest privilege” of her career has been the “connection I’ve made with women through my music.”

Rodrigo continued:

“When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls, and the bond that I feel with them is profound. To be in a space where we can all feel safe to be wild, emotional and carefree is incredibly powerful. And I often wonder, what happens to those girls when they leave those venues? Or their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to? We live in a world that politicizes our bodies and uses harmful ideologies to deny us safety and healthcare. And it breaks my heart to think that because of oppressive laws and outdated policies, some of those girls might not get to follow their dreams the way I’ve been able to follow mine.”

You can watch Rodrigo’s Planned Parenthood gala speech here.