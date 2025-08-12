Olivia Rodrigo’s recently concluded Guts World Tour was a big one. Running from February 2024 to July 2025, it saw her perform for over 1.6 million fans across 100 headline shows in 64 cities, including 18 festivals. Rodrigo is now memorializing the experience in her new Guts World Tour Book.

Announcing the book on social media today, Rodrigo wrote, “GUTS has been such a special chapter for me & I can’t thank u enough for being part of it. i’ve put together a special book 2 commemorate all our GUTS tour memories and it’s available for preorder now! miss y’all already.”

The product page promises the book offers “an inside look at the GUTS world tour, including never-before-seen images, exclusive poster, commemorative tour trading card and more!” Other goodies a red ribbon bookmark, and a double-sided sticker sheet. The 136-page hardcover book measures 7.69 inches wide by 9.19 inches high by 0.75 inches thick, and comes in a slipcase that slightly increases those dimensions. Orders are set to ship on September 26.

A press release notes the book “offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tour and Rodrigo’s creative process with exclusive photos by Paula Busnovetsky, Miles Leavitt, Jesse DeFlorio, Rahul Bhatt, and Jess Gleeson,” and also features “a timeline tracing Rodrigo’s chart-topping album GUTS and the subsequent tour, a comprehensive itinerary, setlist, photos of special guests and fans, details on stage and video design, and a personal note from Olivia.”

More information and product shots can be found on Rodrigo’s website.