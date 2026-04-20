Olivia Rodrigo Admits It’s ‘Scary’ To Start Releasing New Music Again

A new Olivia Rodrigo era has begun. She recently announced the album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, her first since 2023’s Guts. She then shared the single “Drop Dead” and gave it a surprise debut at Coachella this past weekend, popping up during Addison Rae’s set.

You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love is her third album, but that doesn’t mean the process is always comfortable. For Rodrigo, it actually scares her in some ways.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Rodrigo said:

“It’s scary. I haven’t put out music in a long time and it’s a really vulnerable thing to be like, ‘This is what I’ve been going through, this is what I’ve been thinking about.’ It’s a very unique experience to be so personal on such a large scale. But I love it, I think it’s the reason why I love writing songs so much is because I get to process that for myself and then therefore maybe help other people kind of process it and feel it. But it is it’s nerve-wracking, I’d be lying if I if I said it was like, ‘Wow this feels totally normal and intuitive.’ But yeah, it’s part of the fun and at the end of the day it’s like, you know, music should be fun and beautiful and it should be an experience that brings people joy. Stressing too much about it doesn’t really do too much.”

She also discussed the album, saying, “I think every album is just a journey of self-discovery and also learning how to write songs. […] I think I definitely found a lot of interesting pieces of myself in this album. It’s the first album that is really about joy. It touches on a lot of joy and these being in love, infatuation feelings. I think my past two albums are pretty angsty, and so it was really fun to learn how to write a song about something that wasn’t necessarily negative.”

Check out the full interview above.