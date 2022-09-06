P-Lo Brings The Funk And Positivity On His Sunny New Album, ‘Stunna’

A lot of my favorite music lately has come from my home state, but surprisingly, the bulk of that comes from the northern half. From Guapd4000 to Larry June to Rexx Life Raj, I’ve found that the Bay Area has made the music that most resonates with my spirit, whether it’s for reflection, relaxation, or turning up. Now, I’ve added P-Lo to that list, thanks to his new album Stunna. Like the other Bay mainstays mentioned above, P-Lo is a rapper and producer who’s been at it for a long time but has only recently begun to receive more acclaim despite his contributions to movements and the blog-era fame of HBK Gang. You might remember their 2013 “Gas Pedal” from Sage The Gemini and Iamsu! as they rode the wave of the hyphy movement’s late 2000s popularity. Since then, P-Lo has released four albums, including 2019’s Shine, and become a fixture at Golden State Warriors games, performing at halftime and even reshooting his recent “One Thing” video to take advantage of the team’s most recent championship parade. With Stunna, he continues his mission to spread positivity and shine a light on the growing second wave of Bay Area dominance. He was kind enough to break down his new album via Zoom, discussing those Golden State championships, the responsibility of representation, and the benefits of his newfound love for yoga. So just right off rip, I always ask an artist, every album has kind of a thesis statement or a theme. What would be the thesis statement or theme for Stunna? Stunna is like a… it’s a frequency. It’s energy. It’s a belief. It’s a level of confidence that I have in myself, in which I feel like people can also reach that same level, or whatever capacity that means for them. So Stunna is just a frequency, it’s a confidence, it’s positivity. And I think all the music represents that. One thing that I’ve always loved about your music is the bounce. That Bay Area bounce is very different than probably any other kind of music in the hip-hop world. Why is it so special and why does everybody want a piece of it? It’s just the amount of weirdness and uniqueness that sets it apart. Because a lot of Bay Area rap is rooted in funk. So a lot of the bass lines are really funky, really different, really odd, really, really interesting. And I think the Bay Area has always been ahead in setting new waves and precedents all over, not just in music, but just in tech and art and fashion and everything. It’s like living 10 years ahead of the whole world.

You have a song on Stunna called “My Ghetto Report Card Freestyle.” Can you just tell me about high school P-Lo? Where was he? What was he doing when [E-40’s album] My Ghetto Report Card dropped? What kind of an effect did that have on young P-Lo? Man, I was in the ninth grade. I remember buying the bootleg of My Ghetto Report Card from my homie Bryan Fisher — shout out to Bryan Fisher. I bought it off of him for $5, it was a burnt CD. Later on, when I got really close to 40, I had to confess to him. I was like, “Hey yo, 40, when I was in middle school, I didn’t actually buy the album. I bought a burnt CD of the album.” And he was like, “Oh man, don’t worry about it, man.” That whole CD had so much influence on the production style, everything. That project embodied the Bay so on point at that time, especially when the “Tell Me When To Go” video came out. And I remember sitting at my homie Buddha’s crib, and when that shit premiered on BET or TRL. It was the whole black-and-white video. Everybody’s slow motion, shaking their dreads, it was incredible, bro. That time period is so vital to even what I’m doing now, from the production to the songwriting… I still pull so many inspirations from that whole era, from the whole Hyphy Movement to this day. Even if you listen to this project, there’s so much influence from that time period and still trying to flip it and reinvent it. I feel like modern kids are having a little bit of their own Bay resurgence, thanks to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and I know that you have been a huge, huge aspect of that. The time you describe was around the time of the “We Believe” Warriors. Y’all weren’t doing too good back then. And now they have championships. Multiple championships, man. Growing up, it was really hard. The Warriors weren’t winning as much. That time period, the “We Believe” Warriors, coincided with that whole scene. That was such an integral part of my life too. Because that’s right in high school, the Warriors are going crazy. Even though they didn’t really go that far. We embodied the underdog mentality that the Bay Area has always had. We’ve always been the underdogs and we’ve never gotten the credit that we’ve always deserved. Being a part of it now and being able to go to the games, performing at halftime, and just being a part of the culture of the Warriors is such a true honor. Shout out to the Warriors organization for reaching out and always making sure we’re taken care of. And it’s just so dope. We’re doing the album release party in the Chase Center Plaza. It’s a free event, it’s for all ages. It just celebrates the album, brings the community out. Yes, sir. Now I would be remiss if I didn’t ask you about what it means to be this visible as a Filipino person in hip-hop culture representing the kababayan.