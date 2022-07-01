The Bay Area takes care of their own, no doubt. It’s why Pinole-native P-Lo, the surging Filipino-American rapper, has been a fixture at Golden State Warriors, Oakland A’s and San Francisco 49ers games for years. At this past year’s NBA finals, he performed at halftime of the Warriors’ Game 1 against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco. P-Lo embodies the Warriors’ “gold-blooded” ethos, so when the team took home the 2022 NBA championship, the rapper knew he had to scrap the footage for his soon-to-be-released “One Thing” video and re-cut it with footage of him celebrating with the fanbase and team at the Championship parade in Downtown San Francisco.

The clip opens with cuts from the original video of P-Lo sitting on a field goal post at the San Francico 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium. Words then flash on the screen saying, “So we shot this music video a few months ago… BUT then the Warriors won the NBA championship…” Steph Curry raises a trophy and the new cut of “One Thing” begins. P-Lo rides down Market St in a convertible Benz as part of the team’s parade caravan. He daps up fans, players, and then performs at the Parade Plaza in front of the Chase Center. He smiles through a shiny grill from ear-to-ear, rapping, “They wanna see me down, but I’m runnin’ commas up.” And it feels like nothing short of a triumphant moment for the rapper who ingrained himself into the Championship fanbase.

“One Thing” comes out in the lead up to P-Lo’s new album, Stunna, due out this summer. Watch the video above.