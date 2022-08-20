P-Lo is turning up the heat on his new song, “Stunna Anthem.” On his latest single, the Filipino-American rapper maintains his reign within the Bay Area, rapping along to a bouncy, hyphy Oakland-influenced beat.

The song contains a prominent sample of his fellow Bay Area rapper Too Short‘s “Shake That Monkey.” In the song’s video, P-Lo is seen enjoying breakfast in his home, surrounded by women dancing and lifting weights. He briefly dances with the ladies by the pool, falls asleep, then is immediately awoken by the famous dance group, the Jabbawockeez, who then take him to perform and dance in a banquet-like setting.

Over the years, P-Lo has worked behind the scenes with artists like Kehlani, Kamaiyah, YG, Tyga, and several other west coast artists. In an interview with Revolt, he detailed the process of writing and producing music of his own, and shared what fans can expect from his upcoming album.

“I was aimlessly recording and making songs at the beginning of last year,” he said. “I’m a producer. So, I wanted to push the boundaries of my sound. So, it took a little time to figure out the sonic landscape and the album’s energy.”

Check out “Stunna Anthem” above.