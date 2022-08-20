Larry June
Larry June’s ‘Spaceships On The Blade’ Is Out And It Has Fans Fawning Over Its Undeniably Cool Touch

Larry June just unveiled his new LP Spaceships On The Blade after building anticipation with singles and videos like “Don’t Check Me” and “Private Valet.” It finally came out yesterday, and now social media is overflowing with appreciation from fans, especially for its suave feeling.

“Larry June be rapping bout drinking apple juice and make that sh*t sound so fly,” one person wrote. Another praised, “Ya’ll wasn’t lying this Larry June really sliding song for song no skips.” Yet another added, “I love Larry June. Man raps about good credit, smoothies, expensive candles, a healthy lifestyle and financial freedom. I’ll take all that good energy on a beat!”

The 20-track album includes features from Herm Lewis, 2 Chainz, Duckwrth, Syd, Babyface Ray, and Curren$y. Spaceships arrives just under five months after June’s collaborative project 2 P’z In A Pod, with Jay Worthy and Lndn Drgs. “That’s really my brother u don’t meet many people in this industry that are solid and genuine like that,” Worthy said in a statement. “We really a team and it’s deeper then than rap with us, it’s family! Larry the only person who truly understood the Lndn Drgs sound. If you notice, Larry June the only other rapper other than myself who receives production from Sean House.”

