The buzz for alt-rap duo Paris Texas has been growing over the past few years, with co-signs and support from big-name acts like Kevin Abstract and Tyler The Creator, who added them as openers to his Chromakopia Tour, which kicked off earlier this month. They were also added to Pigeons & Planes’ 2024 compilation See You Next Year 2, which was recorded at Shangri-La Studio and aimed to highlight buzzy underground acts expected to take off in the next year, such as AG Club, Deb Never, Kenny Mason, and Skaiwater.

That takeoff could be on the horizon as Paris Texas surprise-dropped “Infinyte,” a chaotic new single, today. They’d been teasing… something… via surreal video clips on social media, culminating in the release of the rap-rock track. Its energetic production is representative of their usual releases, which has garnered them fans in the Los Angeles area for its rebellious vibe. Basically, if you were the kid who drew on your desk all day in school (or they stuck your desk in the hallway to preserve the peace), they are speaking for you.

As for their future plans, well.. you’ll just have to stay tuned to see what they think of next.

You can stream “Infinyte” above.