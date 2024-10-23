Tyler The Creator Announced The Dates For His 2025 ‘Chromakopia’ Tour

Tyler The Creator’s efficient rollout for Chromakopia has wasted absolutely no time. After revealing the vinyl availability with a trailer giving fans previews of several of the album’s songs, Tyler has announced the dates for the tour supporting the project. The tour will begin in February with openers Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, and run through Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Tickets will go on sale on November 1 at 10 AM local time and you can find more info here.
https://twitter.com/tylerthecreator/status/1849107521908130045
Chromakopia features the songs “St. Chroma” and “Noid” and is out October 28 via Columbia Records. You can find more info here.
See below for the tour dates.
Tyler The Creator’s 2025 Tour Dates: Chromakopia
North America Tour Dates
2/4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^
2/6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^
2/8 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^
2/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^
2/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^
2/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^
2/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^
2/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *^
2/24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *^
2/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^
2/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^
3/2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^
3/5 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^
3/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^
3/9 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^
3/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^
3/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^
3/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^
3/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^
3/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^
3/22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^
3/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^
3/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^
3/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^
3/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^
4/1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^
6/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^
6/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^
6/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^
7/3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^
7/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^
7/8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^
7/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^
7/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^
7/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^
7/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^
7/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^
7/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^
7/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^
UK/EU Tour Dates
4/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^
4/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *^
4/30 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum *^
5/1 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *^
5/2 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *^
5/4 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena *^
5/6 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum *^
5/7 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *^
5/9 – Prague, CZ @ O2 arena *^
5/10 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^
5/12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena *^
5/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *^
5/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^
5/19 – London, UK @ The O2 *^5/21 – London, UK @ The O2 *^
5/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *^
5/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^
5/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^
AU/NZ Tour Dates
8/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *^
8/22 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^
8/23 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^
8/26 – Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^
8/27 – Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^
8/30 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^
9/4 – Perth, WA, Australia @ RAC Arena *^
* = Direct support from Lil Yachty
^ = Opening support from Paris Texas