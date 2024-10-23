Tyler The Creator Announced The Dates For His 2025 ‘Chromakopia’ Tour

Tyler The Creator’s efficient rollout for Chromakopia has wasted absolutely no time. After revealing the vinyl availability with a trailer giving fans previews of several of the album’s songs, Tyler has announced the dates for the tour supporting the project. The tour will begin in February with openers Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, and run through Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Tickets will go on sale on November 1 at 10 AM local time and you can find more info here.

https://twitter.com/tylerthecreator/status/1849107521908130045

Chromakopia features the songs “St. Chroma” and “Noid” and is out October 28 via Columbia Records. You can find more info here.

See below for the tour dates.