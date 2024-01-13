Pigeons & Planes has teamed up with the indie label Big.Ass.Kids to release a second special compilation album, See You Next Year 2. Combining everything from hip-hop to alternative, the record will feature Kenny Mason, Paris Texas, Monte Booker, and many more, per a press release.

The first glimpse of the project dropped today with the release of “Big Bank” by Paris Texas, Kenny Mason, and Billy Lemos. Lemos managed production on the track, crafting a fast-paced hip-hop beat that pulls listeners in. Meanwhile, the duo Paris Texas handles the verses alongside Mason.

See You Next Year 2 was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studio. “There was a collective energy unlike anything I’ve ever experienced – operating at a different vibration than the online world where we spend so much time creating and consuming,” Jacob Moore, Pigeons & Planes’ founder, shared.

“The current era of music comes with a lot of pressure and expectations, but this album was the result of an environment that felt pure and free in ways that are so rare today,” he added.

Check out Paris Texas, Kenny Mason, and Billy Lemos’ “Big Bank” above. Below, find a complete list of the artists who will be on the forthcoming compilation.

Kenny Mason

Paris Texas

Monte Booker

Skaiwater

King Isis

Binki

Billy Lemos

AG Club

ICECOLDBISHOP

Deb Never

Chase Plato

Love Spells

Hamond

Junior Varsity

See You Next Year 2 is out 3/29 via ADA Worldwide.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.