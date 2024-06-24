Here Is PartyNextDoor’s ‘Sorry, I’m Outside Tour’ Setlist

PartyNextDoor announced the dates for his Sorry, I’m Outside Tour back in April to support the release of his new album, P4, which Uproxx’s Wongo Okon included in our Best R&B Albums of 2024 So Far.

The tour officially kicked off last week in Phoenix, and with a second show in San Diego, we know have a tour setlist, as compiled by fans who attended. You can see the setlist below, and even find a fan-made playlist on Spotify.