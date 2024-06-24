Here Is PartyNextDoor’s ‘Sorry, I’m Outside Tour’ Setlist

PartyNextDoor announced the dates for his Sorry, I’m Outside Tour back in April to support the release of his new album, P4, which Uproxx’s Wongo Okon included in our Best R&B Albums of 2024 So Far.
The tour officially kicked off last week in Phoenix, and with a second show in San Diego, we know have a tour setlist, as compiled by fans who attended. You can see the setlist below, and even find a fan-made playlist on Spotify.
PartyNextDoor Setlist
01. “Lose My Mind”
02. “Cheers”
03. “For Certain”
04. “Sorry, But I’m Outside”
05. “Break From Toronto
06. “Wus Good/Curious”
07. “Right Now”
08. “With You” (Drake cover)
09. “Not Nice”
10. “Loyal”
11. “Wednesday Night Interlude” (Drake cover)
12. “Control”
13. “Thirsty”
14. “Real Woman”
15. “Freak In You”
16. “Make It To The Morning”
17. “Persian Rugs”
18. “No Chill”
19. “Just Might” (Summer Walker cover)
20. “Members Only” (Drake cover)
21. “Sex On The Beach”
22. “Work” (Rihanna cover)
23. “Recognize”
24. “Believe It”
25. “Resentment”
26. “Come And See Me”
PartyNextDoor: Sorry, I’m Outside 2024 Tour Dates
06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
07/1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
07/3 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
07/5 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
07/7 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival*
07/9 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
07/12 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
07/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
07/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
07/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07/27 – Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli City Festival*
07/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/6 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
08/11 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
08/13 – Philadelphia, PA -@The Fillmore
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Afro Nation Detroit*
^ Hosting date
* Festival date