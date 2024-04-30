PartyNextDoor Announced The Dates For His ‘Sorry I’m Outside Tour’

Ever since PartyNextDoor announced the release of his fourth album P4, fans have anticipated a possible tour. Today, he announced the dates for his long-awaited Sorry, I’m Outside Tour. The tour will be the Canadian singer’s first since 2018 and kicks off on June 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. Party announced the tour with a scintillating trailer, which you can watch above.
Tickets will be available starting today, with presales running through to the general sale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time. You can find more info here.
PartyNextDoor: Sorry, I’m Outside 2024 Tour Dates
06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
07/1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
07/3 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
07/5 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
07/7 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival*
07/9 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
07/12 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
07/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
07/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
07/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07/27 – Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli City Festival*
07/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/6 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
08/11 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
08/13 – Philadelphia, PA -@The Fillmore
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Afro Nation Detroit*
^ Hosting date
* Festival date