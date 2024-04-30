PartyNextDoor Announced The Dates For His ‘Sorry I’m Outside Tour’

Ever since PartyNextDoor announced the release of his fourth album P4, fans have anticipated a possible tour. Today, he announced the dates for his long-awaited Sorry, I’m Outside Tour. The tour will be the Canadian singer’s first since 2018 and kicks off on June 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. Party announced the tour with a scintillating trailer, which you can watch above.

Tickets will be available starting today, with presales running through to the general sale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time. You can find more info here.