With their new album, Amerika’s Next Top Party!, coming out next month, PartyOf2 (formerly known as GroupTherapy) has announced the dates for their accompanying Amerika’s Next Top Party! US tour. Kicking off at the end of November in Atlanta after their performance at Camp Flog Gnaw, the tour will see the duo hit stops in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, DC, Houston, Seattle, and more.

In addition to announcing the tour, Swim and Jadagrace also released the latest preview song from their album, “Out Of Body” (kind of weird that there are two songs with the same title today, right?). In the press release, they said, “Writing ‘Out Of Body’ felt like we were in the heat of battle. This is one of the first songs we wrote after becoming a duo, the anger and frustration we felt in being doubted or underestimated manifested into this song. We both felt a certain energy that was like ‘Now is the time to prove ourselves’.”

Tickets are on sale now. You can see the tour dates below and find more info here.