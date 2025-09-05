In the pugnacious video for their new single “Friendly Fire,” LA rap duo PartyOf2 air their grievances with each other like a Festivus celebration (maybe they got the idea from our interview in March).

The “freestyle battle” is presented as a political debate — think Hamilton — which ties into the theme of their just-announced debut album, Amerika’s Next Top Party! The album is dropping on October 17th and features Kaytranada; “Friendly Fire” is the second single after “Just Dance 2,” released in August.

In the press release for “Friendly Fire,” Jadagrace and Swim said, “‘Friendly Fire’ is an homage to the hip hop we both grew up on. From Slick Rick to Biggie, storytelling is essential to hip-hop, and we want to keep that torch alive. We sat down together and wrote down all of our insecurities, then we traded papers and wrote disses, poking fun at our most vulnerable and weak spots. This record is a lyrical exercise. We’re sharpening our swords by throwing shade.”

Watch PartyOf2’s “Friendly Fire” video above.