Last Friday, in honor of the 4th of July and the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Disney plus premiered its film version of the insanely popular Broadway musical, Hamilton. The show — written, produced, and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda — reimagines the story of the oft-overlooked founding father of the US through colorful and complex hip-hop with a diverse cast of non-white actors standing in to tell the story of our history through modern eyes.

Like many folks, the Hamilton film — shot at a live performance with the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York — was scheduled viewing at my house. All told, I had watched the full show twice by the end of the long weekend. However, unlike many viewers, I’d come to Hamilton in a strange, roundabout way that made some of the show’s surprises less surprising, but no less impactful.

I first discovered Hamilton through its Original Cast Recording (that’s Broadway for “soundtrack”) and was instantly enamored — actually, obsessed — with how it utilized and highlighted the endless potential of hip-hop’s faculty for storytelling. I memorized the title character’s impressive, labyrinthine verses the same way I had over two decades of rhymes from Common, Jay-Z, and Talib Kweli.

Even knowing what the live show technically looked like via a serendipitously discovered bootleg stream (shout-out to whoever risked those $1000 tickets by whipping out a cell phone and having the nerve to upload it to YouTube), the Hamilton film blew me completely away. I’ll let others describe the sights — what struck me was that even with the choreography, lighting, and masterful performance of its collective cast, the part that stood out most was still that revolutionary use of hip-hop’s capacity to tell an innumerable breadth of stories and how it just begged for that power to be put to even more innovative use in the future.

There’s not much overlap between the sort of crowd that frequents the Great White Way and those who might be found in the underground clubs that spawn some of hip-hop’s greatest acts. In fact, Broadway’s nickname has often been mocked as a commentary on its casting practices and its inaccessibility to the average person to even see a show. The Hamilton film is one hell of a remedy to both, broadening the horizons of musical theater farther than they had ever been before — but not hip-hop. While hip-hop wasn’t made for this, it already had the first and most important needed quality to adapt to its new environment — it can be used to tell practically any story.

In fact, hip-hop has always been at its best when it told the stories of its characters, whether that was in the form of colorful flights of fancy or authentic autobiographical accounts of real-life events. The style is naturally suited to all kinds of formats — including musical theater like Hamilton. Within the show, Miranda uses a variety of cadences and lyrical devices to distinguish characters’ intelligence, dispositions, and backgrounds, highlighting the title character’s relentless drive and intellect with intricate, clever bars that describe the events of the American Revolution, the framing of the Constitution, and Hamilton’s eventual downfall.

Among hip-hop fans, there’s a misconception — or maybe a joke — going around online that Hamilton would be a three-hour episode of Schoolhouse Rock, aimed at kids and demeaning the intelligence and craftsmanship that hallmark some of the greatest storytelling raps. And while it’s true that the show did constitute many theater fans’ first real experience with the depth and breadth hip-hop is capable of, the show is also more than capable of surprising both hip-hop and theater fans, bringing that Venn Diagram closer together than ever.