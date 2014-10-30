PETA Is Taking One Direction To Task Over Using A Monkey In The ‘Steal My Girl’ Video

If it’s a day that ends in –y, PETA is pissed off at someone famous for something they did with an animal or animal byproduct. In this case, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are fired up at One Direction over the band’s wacky new video for the single “Steal My Girl.” It’s not because the music video has one of those pointless long intros that tells a dumb story or the fact that Harry Styles’ hair looks like he fell asleep under an alpaca. It’s not even because the song is really hard to listen to and the video has the guys dancing with sumo wrestlers.
Instead, it’s because One Direction’s new video has a monkey wearing sunglasses in it.
How angry is PETA? Angry enough to take out a full page ad in The Hollywood Reporter to call One Direction out for their crimes against primates. Per PETA’s blog, the organization is raging mad that One Direction refused to cave to the supposed demands of their insanely loyal followers that the monkey’s scenes from “Steal My Girl” be edited out of the finished product.
In response, PETA will be releasing a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter that proclaims, “One Direction made a wrong turn when they used a chimpanzee in their recent music video.”
“PETA’s ad reminds Hollywood of what they won’t see on set—that baby apes are torn from their mothers at birth, abused during training, and then discarded at decrepit facilities,” says PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel Delcianna Winders.
While the ad was revealed last week, it will be featured in next week’s issue of THR. What will be most interesting is whether or not PETA can handle the pressure from One Direction’s fans once the band’s members tell them to unleash their unholy fury in retaliation. Like PETA, they tend to be a little overzealous.
Man I had hoped this was all an elaborate joke about Danny Devito being in the video.
It’s really tough to decide who’s more obnoxious– OneDirection fans (at least, the ones who get dumb shit trending on Twitter EVERY night) or your average PETA supporter.
Someone has to be “that guy” and point at a chimp is not a monkey.
If I was PETA, I’d care less about what’s in a music video and more about a zoo that feeds chimps dog food and maggot-covered produce. But that’s me, and I don’t like attention.
They wanted it edited out? AS in, the scenes with said monkey had already been filmed? If the supposed damage was already done by the monkey being on set, what’s the difference it it’s in the video or not
yes im sure the band that looks like they will cry at the drop of a dime were standing around while they beat the monkey till it put shades on….PETA you want to give a crap go judge people who still ride ostriches or something legit so you dont look like a elementary school mother every time you speak.
also whats with that last line? dont use wild animals? so its ok to beat a dog till it puts on the shades? or what if the chimp was born in captivity? would that negate the whole Wild animal title?
In my mind the monkey in that ad was switched with Danny DeVito huddled and crying in the corner, drenched in the shame of appearing in a OneDirection video. Now I can’t stop laughing
I wonder if PETA is willing to talk about all of the animals they kill when they bring this up?
The answer to that questions is a HELL NO.