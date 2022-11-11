Jack Harlow might appear to be an overnight success, but like many of the artists who’ve been tagged with that title, his rise to fame actually took longer than his detractors might think. Success is a marathon, not a sprint, and Harlow’s story is peppered with anecdotes about performing for empty venues and lackluster talent show performances. Fortunately, he’s got a useful reminder of the patience it takes to accomplish so much right on his wrist, courtesy of none other than Pharrell.

In a new GQ feature, Harlow recounts how and why he now sports a Rolex watch, which he affectionately calls “the Batman,” thanks to some advice from the veteran producer. “He was like, ‘Go get you a Rolex, so every time you look down at it you think: take your time,'” he recalls. He still remembers where he started, though, even with his fancy new accessories. “I always say I looked like I worked at GameStop,” he jokes of his not-so-distant past.

Elsewhere in the interview, he processes the critical reaction to his latest album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You, emphathizing with critics who might feel awkward about lauding someone who still seems to at least appear an outsider in hip-hop, even if he grew up on the genre.

