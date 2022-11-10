Jack Harlow objectively enjoyed a stellar 2022 — from the high-flying success of “First Class” to the endearing moments hosting Saturday Night Live and the 2022 MTV VMAs. He even landed his first movie role in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump. As of today (November 10), he has the British GQ “Men Of The Year” crown to show for it, and within the cover story, he shared that he’s totally fine with the subjective response to his May sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You.

“I don’t feel like I’m a darling in the journalism space,” Harlow told British GQ. “I feel like everyone in journalism is so sophisticated right now, or journalism is so sophisticated. I’m not a niche artist. I’m out here killing sh*t. And I’m a white artist in a Black genre. Journalists can never show me too much love.”

The quote was shared within the context of Harlow’s reaction to lukewarm critical reviews of Come Home The Kids Miss You, which he said he didn’t read until weeks after the album’s release.

“I think I felt a little better than I probably would have if it was the night of…,” the Louisville rapper said. He added, “I read it and I was like, ‘OK, I can deal with that,’ you know what I’m saying? There’s sentences that aren’t as fun, but I feel like I read it and I was like, ‘I can stomach this.'” Writer Lauren Larson noted that “some of the insights in the reviews … made sense to him,” a point reinforced by Harlow stating, “I feel like people have a hard time, like, being straight up with me. I’ve asked for it.”

Read Uproxx’s review of Come Home The Kids Miss You here, and read the full British GQ profile here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.