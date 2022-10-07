From the beginning of his supernova and super fast rise, Jack Harlow has built his reputation on staying true to his Louisville roots and owning the entirety of his awkward adolescence. His added another layer to his relatability while co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (October 6).

Fallon and Harlow recounted the multi-Platinum-certified rapper’s experience co-hosting the 2022 MTV VMAs in August. The awards show had opened with Harlow performing “First Class,” his No. 1 smash that heavily sampled Fergie’s “Glamorous.” He was joined by an assortment of his friends (including Fallon) on a fake plane before making his way to the stage, where Fergie was waiting for him. It was exactly what fifth-grade Jack would’ve done.

“There was a talent show when I was in fifth grade. I tried to do ‘Fergalicious,'” Harlow told Fallon. “It’s a true story. True story. And, you know, the lyrics are suggestive, I guess. To me, it wasn’t anything. I didn’t even get to finish the audition. I was halfway through, and they cut me off. They’re like, ‘You can’t do that.’ So, that’s my rapper origin story.”

Harlow started the North American Leg of his Come Home The Kids Miss You World Tour on September 5 in Cincinnati, after serving as the guest picker and performing “First Class” on ESPN’s College GameDay at Ohio State. He squeezed in the Tonight Show between his sold-out Toronto show on Wednesday (October 5), with Drake in attendance, and his Barclays Center stop in Brooklyn tonight (October 7).

Watch Harlow’s segment with Fallon above.

