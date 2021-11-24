At a recent concert, Jack Harlow had a reunion with a day-one fan and the story behind it is a good one.

A few days ago, ahead of a show in Birmingham, Alabama, Harlow shared a photo from his first-ever concert, a photo that didn’t feature more than a couple dozen people in the audience. The rapper wrote, “This is a photo of me performing at the very first show on my first tour ever. I was in Birmingham, Alabama in January 2018. Tonight is the last show of the tour I’m currently on…and we are finishing in Birmingham. It’s sold out. Thank u.”

This is a photo of me performing at the very first show on my first tour ever. I was in Birmingham, Alabama in January 2018. Tonight is the last show of the tour I’m currently on…and we are finishing in Birmingham. It’s sold out. Thank u. pic.twitter.com/UrEhxafqmo — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) November 20, 2021

Well, at his latest Birmingham show, one of the people pictured in the original photo was in attendance. The fan — Bryce Jones, a meteorologist for WDRB News in Louisville, Kentucky — shared a TikTok video that summarizes the story and includes a photo of himself and others with Harlow at the 2018 show.

He also included footage of Harlow pointing him out during the more recent show. Harlow spoke about the photo he shared and said, “There was probably 19 people in the building. I thought I was famous: I wasn’t. But I just realized that this fan in the [University Of Kentucky] hoodie is right there! […] Make some noise for my man right here. I love you, man. Thank you so much for sticking with me.”

Jones ended his video with a newer photo of himself and Harlow. It’s a great full-circle story, so check out the video above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.