The dust is settling following the May release of PinkPantheress’ latest mixtape, Fancy That. Now she’s gone and kicked it back up: Today (June 16), she announced An Evening With PinkPantheress, a run of nine residency-style tour dates in North America.

The shows run from October to November and will bring PinkPantheress to Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland.

For tickets, an artist pre-sale starts June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, and sign-up for access to that can be found here. There will also be local and Spotify pre-sales on June 19 at noon local time. That will all be followed by the general on-sale beginning June 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

PinkPantheress’ latest project doesn’t include one song that runs for longer than three minutes. She previously explained of her affinity for shorter songs, “I was able to experiment and making short songs was just a result of me experimenting. A song doesn’t need to be longer than two minutes 30, in my opinion. We don’t need to repeat a verse, we don’t need to have a bridge, we don’t need it. We don’t need a long outro.”

Check out the full list of shows below.