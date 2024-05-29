PinkPantheress’ music is the embodiment of “here for a good time, not a long time”: Her signature hit, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” is barely over two minutes long, and most of her other songs are either shorter or not much longer than that. Now, PinkPantheress has explained the mindset behind her short songs.

On ABC News’ “Prime Playlist” segment recently, PinkPantheress explained, “I was able to experiment and making short songs was just a result of me experimenting. A song doesn’t need to be longer than two minutes 30, in my opinion. We don’t need to repeat a verse, we don’t need to have a bridge, we don’t need it. We don’t need a long outro.”

Dionne Warwick caught wind of this and she doesn’t agree with the sentiment. Yesterday (May 28), she shared the PinkPantheress quote on X (formerly Twitter) with just a question mark, then added, “I am not ‘getting’ her. Artists are allowed to create their art in any way they choose. However, I do believe a bridge is important.”

I am not “getting” her. Artists are allowed to create their art in any way they choose. However, I do believe a bridge is important. 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/XXPc4VvyUt — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) May 28, 2024

Somebody who doesn’t mind the brevity of PinkPantheress’ songs, it would seem, is Usher’s son: Usher hilariously told the story of his kid stealing his phone to get in touch with PinkPantheress.

Check out PinkPantheress on ABC News above.