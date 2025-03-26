PinkPantheress laid relatively low in 2024 and so far in 2025, too (aside from popping up on a Shygirl song and a Jack Harlow/Doja Cat video). At the start of the year, though, she teased a comeback by sharing some studio photos and writing, “oh we are soooo back #2025 i missed y’all [heart emojis] thanks for waiting on me [single tear emoji].”

Now, it’s official: Today (March 26), PinkPantheress announced a new mixtape, her first release since her 2023 album Heaven Knows, with a trailer.

The video, uploaded to YouTube with the title “Official Mixtape Trailer,” starts with an establishing shot of PinkPantheress sitting on a red, worn leather couch, on the front lawn of a stately building, as she cuts things out of a magazine. Then, somebody who looks just like her interrupts, asking, “Can we get a picture?” PinkPantheress then notices three additional doppelgangers. Pinkpantheress, confused, goes to take the photo before one of the lookalikes’ old-school ringtone goes off. They scramble to figure out whose it is before PinkPantheress clears her throat and they take the picture, thus ending the video.

The YouTube description also reads, “how many pinkpantheress’ can you identify in this video. we are out with the old era and in with the new one. I’m so excited for all you to feel fanciful in a few months time, it’s only a stone throw away x.”

