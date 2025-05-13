Charli XCX is begrudgingly departing from her Brat era. But, the “Sympathy Is A Knife” singer’s mission to craft dance floor bangers with friends isn’t. One of these musical buddies is none other than fellow Brit, PinkPantheress.

Yesterday (May 12), PinkPantheress revealed Charli XCX is on her collaboration wish list and Charli shared an encouraging response online. In PinkPantheress’ cover story with Paper Magazine, gushed at the idea of recording a track with Charli.

While discussing Charli XCX’s admiration of her Bridgerton-inspired video for “Tonight,” PinkPantheress was asked about crafting a banger with Charli.

“I mean, of course,” she answered PinkPantheress. “If the opportunity ever comes up, I would love to. I will say it makes me shit myself when I get recognition from any artists that I respect, for sure. It doesn’t matter who, genuinely, I get so excited.”

She continued: “When I get recognition from other artists, especially ones that I have looked up to for a long time. Even though I’ve met her, I just love getting praise and hearing praise.”

After the interview was published, Charli XCX shared her response to potential creative venture. “Well hello,” chimed Charli XCX on X (formerly Twitter).

PinkPantheress’ latest mixtape, Fancy That, was released days ago. So, if the pair are to collaborate it likely won’t happen until later in the year.

Fancy That is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.