Back in 2021, PinkPantheress released a song called “Close To You” on Soundcloud, and in the years since then, it has remained a fan favorite. Now, the song is less of a superfan obscurity, as PinkPantheress has finally given it a proper release today (June 20).

PinkPantheress says in a statement, “so excited to FINALLY present this song, i can’t believe how many people have asked for this song, im really honoured to have had fans wait this long for this release, being one of my first written songs, it’s so special that 4 years later it can see the light of day.”

Yesterday, ahead of the song’s release, a fan on Reddit noted that after her concert that night, CD singles of the song were handed out to attendees, and many of the comments expressed excitement about the track’s release. She also gave the song its live debut during that performance, per setlist.fm.

Watch the “Close To You” video above and check out PinkPantheress’ upcoming North American tour dates below.