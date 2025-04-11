PinkPantheress promised that she was going to be “soooo back” in 2025. She wasn’t kidding: the “Tonight” singer announced that her new mixtape is coming out soon. But what PinkPantheress didn’t mention is that she’s also soooo tall.

A PinkPantheress fan account recently shared a video on X of the singer doing “The Tonight Challenge” with rapper Doechii. A majority of the replies are about the height difference between the artists: “this is NOT what height i thought either of them were,” “their respective heights have really thrown me off, I need a minute,” “is doechii short or is pinkpantheress tall?” And so on.

In response, PinkPantheress wrote, “you guys didn’t know i was a whole 5″9 feet tall?!!!” She also added the Kenya flag emoji. Doechii joined in on the height-based fun, posting, “And yall didn’t know I was 5’2???”

According to the National Center For Health Statistics, the average height for an adult woman in the United States is 5 feet and 3.5 inches. That means PinkPantheress is many inches above average and Doechii is slightly below average (although not as a rapper; she’s well above average there).

But if you’re putting together a basketball team of female rappers, 5’10” Megan Thee Stallion should be your first pick, even if she doesn’t think so.

You can check out the interaction between PinkPantheress and Doechii here.