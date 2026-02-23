PinkPantheress has made it clear that she thinks of herself more as a producer than as a performer. Now the folks at the Brit Awards are giving PinkPantheress her flowers for her production, as it was just announced that for the 2026 ceremony, she will be given the coveted Producer Of The Year Award. She’ll officially receive the award at the ceremony this weekend, February 28.

This makes her both the first woman and the youngest person, at 24 years old, to win the award. She said in a statement, “As the first woman to win this award, I’m grateful to be recognized. My music production is the thing I’m proudest of, and I’ve worked really hard at it, so I hope this inspires others to pursue their passion.” She also told BBC News, “I guess it’s bittersweet that I’m the first one, the first woman, to get it. As young as I am, it feels almost a bit crazy. Like, I’m not really legendary enough to be receiving it — but you know, I will definitely take it!”

As far as performing, check out her upcoming dates below.