PinkPantheress is getting ready to tour in North America, but before that, she took a moment to make a playlist for Interview.
Alongside that, PinkPantheress also answered a few rapid-fire questions for the publication, including her dream collaborator (Sade), the album that reminds her of her childhood (Panic! At The Disco’s A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out), her favorite use of a sample in a song (Daft Punk’s “Robot Rock”), and the song on her playlist that makes her cry (Duffy’s “Warwick Avenue”).
Meanwhile, in another new interview with Variety, she spoke about her mindset behind performing live, saying:
“I’ve had to basically go against my nature and just jump into things that I know I need to work on. For me it’s more of a confidence thing — like when [her first performance at England’s massive Glastonbury festival] was coming up, my fear was, ‘Well, I can’t do this to a high enough standard, so should I just not do it?’ But it’s gotten better as time has gone on, and I was shocked watching the video back from Glastonbury and realizing how confident I looked, and how nice I looked. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to get over my fear, and I’m pleased that I did.”