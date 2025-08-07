PinkPantheress is getting ready to tour in North America, but before that, she took a moment to make a playlist for Interview.

Alongside that, PinkPantheress also answered a few rapid-fire questions for the publication, including her dream collaborator (Sade), the album that reminds her of her childhood (Panic! At The Disco’s A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out), her favorite use of a sample in a song (Daft Punk’s “Robot Rock”), and the song on her playlist that makes her cry (Duffy’s “Warwick Avenue”).

Meanwhile, in another new interview with Variety, she spoke about her mindset behind performing live, saying: