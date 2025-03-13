Fans have been waiting a long time for Playboi Carti’s I Am Music, his first album since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. There has been talk about the project for some time now, but it appears it’s finally, officially on the way.

A few days ago, Carti said the album is officially finished. Now, it has a release date: Last night (March 12), Carti announced on X and Instagram that I Am Music is set to drop this Friday, March 14.

Spotify also shared a promo video, as well as a billboard.

The tracklist has not been revealed yet, but Akademiks, who claims to have heard the whole album, says the project has features from Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd. Others have indicated the album will feature 25 tracks. But, none of that has been confirmed by an official source.

Some are skeptical that I Am Music is actually coming tomorrow, but we’ll know for sure soon.

This comes after Carti played a bunch of new songs during his set at Rolling Loud Miami in December 2024, including tracks featuring The Weeknd and Scott. Carti also popped up on the Grammys stage in February, to join The Weeknd for their collaboration “Timeless.”