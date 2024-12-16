In November, it was promised that Playboi Carti would be playing songs from his long-awaited album I Am Music at Rolling Loud Miami. Well, the festival went down this past weekend, and indeed, Carti did perform new material.

Per setlist.fm, Carti performed five new songs: “Walk,” “Cocaine Nose,” “Crush,” “Drugs Got Me Numb,” and “Lie.”

Of those, two are of particular note. “Crush” features Travis Scott, which follows their previous collaborations, “Backr00ms” and “Fein.” Carti closed his set with “Lie,” which features The Weeknd, who again is a repeat collaboration partner, as they recently joined forces on “Timeless.”

In November, during an encounter with fans, Carti asked if they wanted him to release I Am Music in 2024 or in January 2025. One fan asked who features on the project, and Carti responded, “I’m tryna do that sh*t by myself.”

Regardless of when the album comes out and who’s on it, it’s been a long time coming: It’ll be his first LP since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. In the past few years, though, Carti has at least been prolific when it comes to lending his talents to other people’s songs.

Check out Carti’s Rolling Loud performances above and below.