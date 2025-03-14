As of this post, Playboi Carti is the No. 1 trending topic on X (formerly Twitter). Why? It’s not because he released his long-awaited new album Music: It’s because he didn’t release it.
New albums typically drop at midnight ET, but shortly after midnight this morning (March 14), Carti shared a post indicating the album would actually drop at midnight PT, so 3 a.m. ET. But, 3 a.m. came and went without an album.
Most of the tweets were from fans, some of whom stayed up late to catch the drop, either dumbfounded or frustrated that the album hasn’t arrived yet.
Carti himself also seemed annoyed: On his @opium_00pium Instagram account, he shared a screenshot of himself trending on X and captioned the post, “ANY MIN NOW @spotify.” In another post with a different X trending screenshot, Carti wrote, “AINT TAKING SH*T FOR GRANTED WE CAME TOO FAR TO PUMPFAKE.”
But, around 8 a.m. ET, the album finally arrived.
Check out the tracklist below.
Playboi Carti’s Music Tracklist
1. “Pop Out”
2. “Crush” Feat. Travis Scott
3. “K Pop”
4. “Evil Jordan”
5. “Mojo Jojo”
6. “Philly” Feat. Travis Scott
7. “Radar”
8. “Rather Lie” Feat. The Weeknd
9. “Fine Shit”
10. “Backdoor”
11. “Toxic” Feat. Skepta
12. “Munyun”
13. “Crank”
14. “Charge Dem Hoes A Fee” Feat. Future
15. “Good Credit” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
16. “I Seeeeee You Baby Boi”
17. “Wake Up Filthy” Feat. Travis Scott
18. “Jumpin” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
19. “Trim” Feat. Future
20. “Cocaine Nose”
21. “We Need All Da Vibes” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign and Young Thug
22. “Olympian”
23. “Opm Babi”
24. “Twin Trim” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
25. “Like Weezy”
26. “Dis 1 Got It”
27. “Walk”
28. “HBA”
29. “Overly”
30. “South Atlanta Baby”