As of this post, Playboi Carti is the No. 1 trending topic on X (formerly Twitter). Why? It’s not because he released his long-awaited new album Music: It’s because he didn’t release it.

New albums typically drop at midnight ET, but shortly after midnight this morning (March 14), Carti shared a post indicating the album would actually drop at midnight PT, so 3 a.m. ET. But, 3 a.m. came and went without an album.

Most of the tweets were from fans, some of whom stayed up late to catch the drop, either dumbfounded or frustrated that the album hasn’t arrived yet.

Carti himself also seemed annoyed: On his @opium_00pium Instagram account, he shared a screenshot of himself trending on X and captioned the post, “ANY MIN NOW @spotify.” In another post with a different X trending screenshot, Carti wrote, “AINT TAKING SH*T FOR GRANTED WE CAME TOO FAR TO PUMPFAKE.”

But, around 8 a.m. ET, the album finally arrived.

Check out the tracklist below.