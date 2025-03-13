FKA Twigs and ASAP Rocky have been pals for a long time, and now Twigs has reminisced about what it was like when they were roommates back in the early 2010.

In a new chat between Twigs and Playboi Carti for i-D, Twigs explained the living situation. Here’s the relevant excerpt:

Twigs: You know Rocky and I used to live together? I think it was 2012 or 2013. I used to live with ASAP Yams and Rocky in LA, and we had an apartment together. I would always cook for them because they would never eat. They were boys — they would never be able to cook for themselves. So they’d come back from the studio… Carti: …coming in, got the munchies. Twigs over there going crazy. I’ve never met Yams a day in my life. I always just hear so many cool stories. You and Rocky and Yams in the crib? That’s fire. Twigs: Yams was the best, and he was such a gentleman. He’d always let me sleep in his room. He’d sleep on the sofa, and I would take his bed.

Carti also said, “When I was coming up with Rocky, he always used to tell me, ‘Yo, Twigs is the one. I got to introduce you to Twigs.’ And when I met you, everything he said about you was true. Shorty from the other side of the world. She got me off the bat.”

