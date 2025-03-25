It took years for Playboi Carti to finally drop his new album Music, and it appears to have been worth the wait: It debuted at No. 1, and two songs debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Given that pop culture moves at a million miles a second now, some might be wondering when Carti’s next album is coming. Well, according to Carti, it might be soon, as he’s already talking about keeping the momentum up by unveiling a new project.

On his @opium_00pium Instagram account (as HotNewHipHop notes), Carti wrote, “LETS CONTINUE DIS LIL RUN WE GOT I GOT ANOTHER CLIP READY.”

Important to note is that historical precedent indicates this may not mean another new album is coming in the near future, as Carti did pretty much this exact same thing after Whole Lotta Red. Just a few months after dropping Whole Lotta Red, Carti wrote on Instagram, “LeTs dr0p thiS new Album . w3 noT done.” Of course, there was a gap of over four years between Whole Lotta Red and Music.

Meanwhile, Carti is fresh off a strong run of high-profile performances: He joined The Weeknd for a surprise performance at the Grammys, then he owned Rolling Loud California.