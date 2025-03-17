Playboi Carti Created Barely Controlled Chaos At Rolling Loud 2025

Midway through Playboi Carti’s raucous, utterly unhinged headlining set at Rolling Loud California, the music cut out, and a voice boomed, “Everybody, take three steps back!”

It isn’t entirely surprising that a crowd control situation unfolded during the unrestrained set. But it’s kind of telling that the reason for the set stopping — a few fans passed out in the front row — was revealed via a live stream from Kai Cenat, who was onstage with Carti while all this was happening.

This is the era we live in now; we’re livestreaming events from the stage that are being streamed by the festival itself, while practically the entire crowd also streams. We’re in the information overload era, and Playboi Carti is the perfect artist for the moment.

If you felt overstimulated during Carti’s set, which featured flamethrowers periodically going off, strobe lights, smoke machines, lasers, and seemingly as many people on the stage as there were in the crowd, congratulations: You’re old enough to remember a world before we had screens in our pockets, screens on our laps, screens on our desks, and screens on our walls, all going at the same time, and all showing us different things.

But for Carti’s audience, this is all just par for the course; at any given moment, there are about a half dozen global disasters, at least a handful of local ones, and more than one persistent personal problem vying for their attention at the same time, all a notification, a finger swipe, a DM, or an algorithmic update away. All. The. Time.

No wonder they just want to rage.

The reason Carti captures the imagination, the reason he’s the go-to features artist despite the artists who request his presence not even knowing what he’s saying in his verses (if you can call his utterances “verses” in the technical sense), is he knows how to harness all this chaos — and he understands that the only way to speak to it is with disruptive, expressionist performances like this one.