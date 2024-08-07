Two men accused of shooting and killing Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock at a Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles in September 2022 have been found guilty on all the charges against them, which included murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to Rolling Stone, the jury deliberated for less than four hours before returning the guilty verdict; 42-year-old Freddie Trone was found guilty of murder, two counts of robbery, and one of conspiracy for masterminding the deadly shooting, arming his 17-year-old son and sending him into the restaurant to rob Rock, while Tremont Jones, 46, was found guilty of two counts of robbery, and one of conspiracy for tipping off Trone.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that the teen shooter was not competent to stand trial. He remains in detention on the recommendation of expert evaluators.

Rock’s mother, Deannea Allen, told Rolling Stone she was “elated” by the outome, saying, “I wanted to jump up and scream, ‘Hallelujah.’ I’m so happy it was quick. We got justice for Rakim. I feel better knowing they’ll be in jail for a long time.”

While Jones’ defense argued that he didn’t have anything to do with the robbery plot, and Trone’s argued that his son acted independently, stealing his car keys and going around to pick up a separate group of people to commit the robbery, the jury didn’t believe that the alibis provided by either held up.