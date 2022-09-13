Rakim Allen, better known as PnB Rock, is reportedly dead at 30, according to Los Angeles Times. The news follows a shooting that took place earlier today at a Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles diner in Los Angeles.

While the suspect’s name has not been shared, he was reported to have shot PnB, removed his jewelry, and ran from the scene. In a video shared to social media, PnB is seen covered in blood, but still moving. He was immediately transported to the hospital after the shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department Captain Kelly Muniz spoke with the Times, not identifying the victim, but saying, “The victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness, when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded his property. We don’t have the audio as to what the exact verbal exchange was at that time. The suspect then fired multiple rounds and then appears to remove some property, to what extent, we don’t know at this time.”

She continued, saying, “The victim has been pronounced deceased at [1:59 PM] today. South Bureau Homicide [Division] is working this case, as are many other detectives.”

PnB Rock was known for hits like “Fleek” and “Selfish,” as well as collaborations with YFN Lucci, Kodak Black, Chance The Rapper, and Ed Sheeran.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated. An earlier version noted that PnB Rock was shot at the Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles in Inglewood. This has since been corrected and Uproxx regrets the error.