The second anniversary of PnB Rock’s tragic death is quickly approaching. Unfortunately, the “Forever Never” rapper’s death has not yet received justice in the court of law. As family, fans, and the hip-hop community continue to mourned him, a new courtroom update has inflicted further heartbreak.

According to Rolling Stone, the alleged shooter of PnB Rock was deemed incompetent to stand trial and this isn’t the first time.

On July 26, Sharonda P. Bradford, the California Superior Court Commissioner, revealed to the outlet that the charged individual had received “a range of services” during his detainment. However, despite those measures, an expert argued that he wasn’t fit to stand trial.

“The recommendation is that the previous orders remain,” he wrote. “The proceedings remain suspended, remediation continues.”

An update in the matter is expected to be announced next month.

So far, the other persons charged in connection with PnB Rock’s murder have formerly entered their pleas. Freddie Trone, the father of the accused teenage shooter (discussed above), reportedly plead not guilty to all the charges filed against him (one count of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony).

The third co-defendant, Tremont Jones, also entered a pled of not guilty on his charges (two counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm).

Jones is accused of providing information to Trone and his supposed son as to PnB Rock’s location the day of the shooting.