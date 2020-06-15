The Polaris Prize is one of the biggest honors in Canadian music, as the award is given annually to the year’s best Canadian album. Today, the long list for this year’s prize has been revealed, and among the headlining albums are releases by Andy Shauf, Caribou, Daniel Caesar, Dvsn, Kaytranada, Jessie Reyez, US Girls, and The Weeknd.

In total, 40 albums made the long list. This selection was pared down from 223 albums that were considered. The long list will be further truncated when the 10-album short list is announced on July 15.

Of the aforementioned artists, previous winners include Caribou (who won in 2008 for Andorra) and Kaytranada (2016, 99.9%). Previously making the shortlist are Caribou (2010, Swim; 2015, Our Love), US Girls (2016, Half Free; 2018, In A Poem Unlimited), The Weeknd (2011, House Of Balloons), Shauf (2016, The Party), Caesar (2018, Freudian), and Reyez (2019, Being A Human In Public).

Check out the full 2020 long list below.

Allie X — Cape God

Anachnid — Dreamweaver

Aquakultre — Legacy

Marie-Pierre Arthur — Des feux pour voir

Backxwash — God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Badge Époque Ensemble — Badge Époque Ensemble

Begonia — Fear

P’tit Belliveau — Greatest Hits Vol. 1

Caribou — Suddenly

Daniel Caesar — Case Study 01

Chocolat — Jazz engagé

Louis-Jean Cormier — Quand la nuit tombe

Corridor — Junior

Dvsn — A Muse In Her Feelings

Jacques Greene — Dawn Chorus

Sarah Harmer — Are You Gone

Ice Cream — Fed Up

Junia-T — Studio Monk

Kaytranada — Bubba

Flore Laurentienne — Volume 1

Cindy Lee — What’s Tonight To Eternity?

Men I Trust — Oncle Jazz

Nêhiyawak — Nipiy

OBUXUM — Re-Birth

Owen Pallett — Island

Pantayo — Pantayo

Lido Pimienta — Miss Colombia

Joel Plaskett — 44

William Prince — Reliever

Jessie Reyez — Before Love Came To Kill Us

Andy Shauf — The Neon Skyline

Riit — Ataataga

Super Duty Tough Work — Studies In Grey

US Girls — Heavy Light

Leif Vollebekk — New Ways

Wares — Survival

The Weeknd — After Hours

WHOOP-Szo — Warrior Down

Witch Prophet — DNA Activation

Zen Bamboo — GLU