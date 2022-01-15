Since last summer, Pooh Shiesty has been locked up for two separate incidents. One of them is a federal robbery case that stems from October, when the “Back In Blood” rapper and another individual allegedly shot two people during a meet-up for sneakers and marijuana. Earlier this month, he accepted a plea deal in the case which helps him avoid a potential life sentence. In the deal, prosecution and defense agreed to a sentence of 97 months for the charge. However, Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis, who presides over the case, noted that his sentence could surpass the suggested sentence. After Pooh Shiesty accepted the plea deal, his team filed to receive bond, but that didn’t work out.

Judge Louis turned down the request in a court order dated January 13 after holding an evidentiary hearing earlier this week. The rappers’ attorneys pitched a strict bond plan that included “unspecified monitoring, limited visitation, and drug and alcohol treatment,” but she was not sold on it. Judge Louis agreed that the plea deal will result in him facing less severe charges, however, she noted that Pooh Shiesty was not entitled to bond and mentioned his superstar status in the public eye.

The rapper is also facing gun charges for a 2020 Memorial Day incident that took place at the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami.

