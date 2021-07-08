Pooh Shiesty’s current legal troubles continued this week as a Miami judge denied the Memphis rapper bail in the second of his firearms cases after being charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery under a law regulating commerce, according to Miami’s local news channel 10.

Shiesty, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, was charged with the above after allegedly shooting a pair of men alongside two of his own friends, Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa, after a sneaker deal gone wrong in October 2020. Federal agents were able to link Pooh Shiesty to the robbery thanks to one of his own Instagram posts, matching the serial numbers on bills he flashed in a photo to ones that fell out of Shiesty’s vehicle — a rented McLaren — at the scene of the shooting. Both victims survived.

The news comes after Pooh was denied bail in another shooting case in which the rapper was accused of shooting a security guard at a strip club where he’d just performed. Although the victim supposedly recanted his witness statement, prosecutors found his revised statement fishy and successfully argued against Pooh receiving bail. The timing of both cases couldn’t be worse, as the rapper was on the upswing of his career, with a major hit to his name in “Back In Blood” and a selection to XXL‘s 2021 Freshman class ensuring maximum attention.

